Hyderabad

GHMC Repairs Over 14,000 Potholes as Road Safety Drive Intensifies in Hyderabad

With the monsoon showers receding, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has stepped up its 'Road Safety Drive' to ensure smooth and safe commuting across the city.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2025 - 23:55
Hyderabad: With the monsoon showers receding, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has stepped up its ‘Road Safety Drive’ to ensure smooth and safe commuting across the city.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan emphasized rapid pothole repairs, with teams working round the clock on pothole filling, catch-pit repairs, patch works, cover replacements, and central median restorations. “As the rains subside, GHMC has intensified road restoration works to avoid public inconvenience and traffic jams”, said Karnan.

As of October 10, out of 16,541 identified potholes, 14,112 have been repaired. Additionally, 771 catch pits, 367 covers, and 18 central medians have been restored. Maintenance Chief Engineer Sahadev Ratnakar is supervising field operations.

The zone-wise pothole repairs are: LB Nagar (2,743); Charminar (2,235); Khairatabad (1,987); Serilingampally (1,576); Kukatpally (2,308); Secunderabad (3,263). Commissioner Karnan stated, “We are moving ahead, intending to fill all identified potholes within a week to prevent public inconvenience and traffic congestion.”

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
