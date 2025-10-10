GHMC Repairs Over 14,000 Potholes as Road Safety Drive Intensifies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the monsoon showers receding, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has stepped up its ‘Road Safety Drive’ to ensure smooth and safe commuting across the city.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan emphasized rapid pothole repairs, with teams working round the clock on pothole filling, catch-pit repairs, patch works, cover replacements, and central median restorations. “As the rains subside, GHMC has intensified road restoration works to avoid public inconvenience and traffic jams”, said Karnan.

As of October 10, out of 16,541 identified potholes, 14,112 have been repaired. Additionally, 771 catch pits, 367 covers, and 18 central medians have been restored. Maintenance Chief Engineer Sahadev Ratnakar is supervising field operations.

The zone-wise pothole repairs are: LB Nagar (2,743); Charminar (2,235); Khairatabad (1,987); Serilingampally (1,576); Kukatpally (2,308); Secunderabad (3,263). Commissioner Karnan stated, “We are moving ahead, intending to fill all identified potholes within a week to prevent public inconvenience and traffic congestion.”