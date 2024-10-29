GHMC to Conduct House-to-House Survey in November, Aims to Gather Socio-Economic Data on Families

Hyderabad: GHMC Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish today said enumerators and supervisors should be fully aware of conducting a comprehensive house-to-house survey effectively.

A training programme was conducted for deputy commissioners and circle-level master trainers on conducting a comprehensive door-to-door household survey at the conference hall of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sneha Sabarish said the Telangana government was undertaking the comprehensive house-to-house household survey in November. “The main purpose of the survey is to collect detailed information on the socio-economic status of each family, education level, employment conditions, political purpose, economic situation of the family and through this survey, the living conditions, needs and comprehensive information of the people of the State will be provided and their solutions will be identified. The survey should be conducted in a transparent manner,” she said.

She also suggested that special attention should be paid to the ethical standards to be adopted in the collection of survey data and to protect personal privacy rights. She said enumerators and supervisors should be appointed for the survey and added that the enumerators should conduct the survey and collect the data of all the families assigned to them.

The Enumerators should conduct the survey as per the guidelines so that all the families in the enumeration blocks should be given full-fledged training on accurate enrolment,” she said. It is suggested to put a sticker on the house where the survey has been completed by her. Supervisors have been asked to check up to 10 per cent of the random households in the data collected by the enumerator. The enumerator has been advised to monitor the performance and provide necessary guidance and assistance in the survey process.

Financial Advisor Sarath Chandra explained about the household schedule survey form, house listing form, enumerator guidelines, sticker and so on. As part of the training, he explained how to conduct the survey through PPT, how to fill the form and other important details. The master trainers were trained in explaining survey management related techniques, technologies and standard methods. He explained various issues faced during the survey and the precautions to be taken to overcome them.

Later, the doubts raised by many about the survey were cleared.

GHMC Additional Commissioners Alivelu Mangathayar, Saroja, Zonal Commissioners Hemant Keshav Patil, Anurag Jayanthi, Apoorv Chauhan, Ravi Kiran, Venkanna, Chief Articulture Officer Sunanda, Deputy Commissioners, Project Officers, AMCs, Circle Level Master Trainers and others participated in the program.