Girl Beats Auto Driver in Viral Video: Shocking Incident in Mirzapur

A shocking incident unfolded in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a girl was seen publicly assaulting an auto driver, an act that was captured in a now-viral video. The video shows the girl grabbing the auto driver by his collar and violently hitting him. She throws him inside the auto, climbs on top of him, and continues the physical assault.

The altercation escalates when she drags the driver out of the auto, continues to beat him, and hurls insults at him. Throughout the incident, the auto driver is seen pleading, asking what his fault was, while the girl relentlessly continues her attack. Despite his attempts to apologize and beg for mercy, she doesn’t stop.

The girl not only assaulted the driver but also recorded the video and posted it on Instagram to her followers. This led to widespread criticism, with many suggesting that she may have posted the video to increase her social media following.

The auto driver, after suffering the assault, filed a complaint at the local police station, seeking justice. He explained that the argument began when he asked the girl for the fare. She claimed to be a student and refused to pay. The disagreement escalated, leading to her violent outburst.