Girl Kills Boyfriend After He Leaked Explicit Video, Dismembers His Body

Patna: A girl, with the help of her family, has been arrested for killing her boyfriend and dismembering his body. The grisly murder took place in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where body parts of the young man were found in a bag by the roadside.

The deceased has been identified as Jay Prakash. His mother reported that her son was in a relationship with a girl and had visited her four months ago. She mentioned that the girl had been isolating her son from meeting anyone else.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged based on the complaint from Jay Prakash’s mother. During the investigation, a girl named Lalita Kumari revealed that she had been in a relationship with Jay Prakash for three years, and they were planning to marry.

However, Jay Prakash became suspicious that Lalita was seeing someone else, leading to an argument. Jay Prakash had also circulated an explicit video of Lalita, which she had shared with her family. Following this, Lalita and her family plotted to kill Jay Prakash.

Lalita invited Jay Prakash to Muzaffarpur under the pretense of discussing a cousin’s wedding. Once there, her family brutally attacked him, resulting in his death. They then dismembered his body, placed the parts in a bag, and discarded them by the roadside using a bicycle. CCTV footage captured the disposal of the body, which the police have obtained, leading to the arrest of Lalita and her family.