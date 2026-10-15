Global Investors in Talks with EQT Over ₹2,500 Crore Investment in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals

Hyderabad: Global investors Novo Holdings, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Axight are reportedly in advanced discussions with private equity firm EQT over a potential ₹2,000–2,500 crore transaction involving Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals.

The proposed deal could involve the transfer of EQT’s existing investment in the hospital chain. According to reports, AIG Hospitals’ promoters, Chairman and Managing Director Dr Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy and Vice Chairman Penmetsa Venkata Subbaraju, are leading the process.

The transaction could involve a 10–12% dilution of the promoters’ shareholding, with AIG Hospitals reportedly valued at ₹22,000–24,000 crore. However, discussions are ongoing, and the parties involved have not officially confirmed the deal.

EQT’s investment in AIG Hospitals dates back to 2022, when Baring Private Equity Asia acquired an approximately 40% stake for an estimated $300–350 million, buying out earlier investor Quadria Capital. Baring Private Equity Asia subsequently combined with EQT in October 2022.

Founded in Hyderabad in 1994 as the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals offers healthcare services across more than 40 medical specialities. The group operates three facilities in Hyderabad, with over 1,400 beds, including more than 350 intensive care unit beds.

The hospital chain is also expanding its presence in Andhra Pradesh. It plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in a 1,000-bed greenfield multispeciality hospital at Endada in Visakhapatnam.

The project will be developed in two phases over five years, with the first 650 beds expected to become operational by October 2028.

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