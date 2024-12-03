GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo wins gold award at Southeast Air Cargo Conclave

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) has been honoured with the prestigious Gold Award in the ‘Time Critical Logistics Solution Provider of the Year’ category at the 5th Edition of the Southeast Air Cargo Conclave and Awards 2024 (SEAC 2024) held in Chennai recently.

This recognition underscores GHAC’s unparalleled excellence in handling time-sensitive shipments, showcasing its operational efficiency and commitment to delivering world-class logistics solutions, the airport said in a release here on Tuesday.

Speaking about this achievement, GHIAL (GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd) CEO Pradeep Panicker said “This award is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team at GHAC. Our success is not just a reflection of our world-class infrastructure but also of our ability to work closely with our stakeholders to deliver seamless and timely solutions.

We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award, and we will continue innovating and raising the bar in air cargo logistics,” he said.

The recognition at SEAC 2024 follows GHAC’s continuous efforts to strengthen its time-critical logistics capabilities, which are essential for industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and e-commerce to high-tech and automotive, Panicker added.