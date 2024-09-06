GOAT Box Office Day 1 Vijay’s Film Takes Bumper Opening Worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, has recorded a phenomenal opening at the worldwide box office.

The spy thriller raked in approximately Rs 43 crore nett at the domestic box office, as reported by the tracking website Sacnilk. Reports suggest that GOAT could have easily surpassed Rs 100 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office, although official numbers are still awaited.

GOAT released in theatres on September 5 across the globe in multiple languages. This film marks Vijay’s penultimate project before he transitions into politics full-time.

The espionage thriller earned Rs 43 crore nett in India, with the Tamil version contributing a major share of Rs 38.3 crore nett. The Telugu and Hindi versions of GOAT earned Rs 3 crore and Rs 1.7 crore, respectively.

On September 5, The Greatest of All Time recorded an occupancy rate of 76.23% in India. The film is expected to make history at the box office with its impressive business.

