Golconda Bonalu 2025: Traffic Advisory, Pooja Dates, and Parking Details Released by Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: In preparation for the Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu Celebrations 2025, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement for the thousands of devotees expected to attend the event. The celebrations will take place between 8:00 AM and 11:00 PM on the following pooja dates.

A large number of devotees from Hyderabad and nearby districts are expected to visit Golconda Fort on these dates:

1st Pooja: June 26, 2025

June 26, 2025 2nd Pooja: June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 3rd Pooja: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 4th Pooja: July 6, 2025

July 6, 2025 5th Pooja: July 10, 2025

July 10, 2025 6th Pooja: July 13, 2025

July 13, 2025 7th Pooja: July 17, 2025

July 17, 2025 8th Pooja: July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025 9th Pooja: July 24, 2025

High Traffic Alert: Routes to Avoid

Due to the expected heavy footfall, major traffic congestion is likely around Golconda Fort on all pooja days. Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes between 8 AM and 11 PM:

Ramdevguda → Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza

Langar Houz → Golconda Fort via Fateh Darwaza

Shaikpet Nala / Seven Tombs → Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza

Alternate routes are recommended to reduce inconvenience and ensure smooth travel.

Designated Parking Arrangements for Devotees

To manage the expected crowd, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has arranged separate parking areas for 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers coming from different directions:

🛵 From Ramdevguda via Makkai Darwaza:

2-Wheelers: Ashoor Khana to Army Sentry Post

Ashoor Khana to Army Sentry Post 4-Wheelers: Artillery Centre, Ramdevguda; Ashoor Khana, Golconda

Artillery Centre, Ramdevguda; Ashoor Khana, Golconda Note: Setwin buses will only be permitted up to Ashoor Khana.

🛵 From Langar Houz via Fateh Darwaza:

2-Wheelers: MCH Park, Fateh Darwaza; Golconda Bus Stop; Alhira School

MCH Park, Fateh Darwaza; Golconda Bus Stop; Alhira School 4-Wheelers: Area Hospital, Golconda

🛵 From Shaikpet via Banjara Darwaza:

4-Wheelers: Hockey Ground; Owaisi Ground; Deccan Park (Seven Tombs)

Hockey Ground; Owaisi Ground; Deccan Park (Seven Tombs) 2-Wheelers: Golf Club Road by-lane

All devotees are requested to park in designated parking areas and proceed to Golconda Fort on foot from the parking locations.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police encourages all devotees and commuters to stay updated and report any emergencies using the following resources:

Final Advisory

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requests the public’s cooperation in ensuring smooth traffic management and safety during the Bonalu celebrations. All attendees are urged to follow guidelines, park responsibly, and use alternate routes wherever possible to avoid congestion.