Gold Prices Drop in Hyderabad, Check the Latest Rates

Hyderabad: The gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed a drop today, 14 December 2024. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs. 900, now trading at Rs. 71,400, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold saw a decrease of Rs. 980, bringing its rate to Rs. 77,890. The silver rate also saw a rise, with one kilogram of silver priced at Rs. 1,00,000.

This decline in gold prices comes after a period of fluctuating prices in the international market. Over the past few weeks, gold rates have been volatile, even during the busy wedding season. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold had hovered around Rs. 80,000, and 22-carat gold was priced around Rs. 70,000 for the same quantity.

Gold rates are highly sensitive to international market trends and can change frequently. The prices mentioned above are based on closing rates from yesterday, with the possibility of fluctuation during the day. Buyers and investors in gold are advised to keep track of live prices to make informed decisions, as prices can shift rapidly.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Addresses Media After Release from Jail, Urges Fans Not to Worry: Video

As of today, the gold market in Hyderabad reflects the ongoing trend of volatility, and prospective buyers need to monitor real-time prices for the most accurate and up-to-date information.