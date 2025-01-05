Good News for Madinah Pilgrims: One-Year Ban on Riyad Al-Jannah Entry Lifted

Good news for pilgrims in Madinah! The one-year ban on re-entering Riyad Al-Jannah at the Prophet’s Mosque has been lifted. Pilgrims can now apply for entry every 20 minutes through the Nusuk app, offering more access to this sacred space.

Madina: A major update for pilgrims visiting Medina has brought great relief as the one-year restriction on re-entering Riyad Al-Jannah at the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) has been officially lifted. The development, announced through the Nusuk mobile app, allows worshippers to apply for entry into the revered space every 20 minutes, a significant shift from the previous annual ban.

For Muslims currently residing in Medina or planning to visit during Umrah, this update offers much-needed flexibility in their pilgrimage plans. Visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, one of the holiest places in Islam, can now apply for entry into Riyad Al-Jannah, a space considered to be part of Paradise, much more frequently. The new guidelines allow pilgrims to obtain a permit every 20 minutes, making it easier for them to access the area multiple times in a single day.

This change comes as a welcome relief for many, as the previous one-year restriction meant pilgrims could only enter once per year. By removing this limitation, Saudi authorities are ensuring a more accessible and fair approach to the religious experience, giving more people the chance to pray and offer their Nawafil prayers in this sacred space.

How to Obtain the Permit for Riyad Al-Jannah

While the one-year ban has been lifted, the process to gain access to Riyad Al-Jannah remains unchanged. Pilgrims still need to apply for a permit through the official Nusuk mobile app, which is the primary platform for managing access to sacred sites in Medina. Once they submit their request, they will receive a permit granting them entry into the blessed area.

The permit system ensures that the large influx of visitors can be managed in an organized way, helping maintain a smooth flow of worshippers within the holy site.

No Official Statement from Saudi Authorities Yet

At the time of the update, no official statement had been made by the Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah or the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, regarding the lifting of the one-year restriction. However, the Nusuk app update confirms that pilgrims can now re-enter Riyad Al-Jannah more than once a day, marking a significant shift in the previous policy.

Also Read: HMPV Virus: Schools Shut Down in China Amid Rising Infections of New Human Metapneumovirus

A Positive Step Toward Facilitating Pilgrimage Experiences

This change aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience for Muslims worldwide. The updated guidelines aim to provide pilgrims with greater access to sacred sites while ensuring that the holy places remain accessible and orderly.

Good news for the people of Madinah and its visitors.



Now you can visit the Rawdhah more than once throughout the year, provided that:



– You are near the Prophet's Mosque

– You Activate the GPS location feature during booking

– It is not necessary for 365 days to pass since the… https://t.co/vMce79Tjj2 — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) January 4, 2025

The lifting of the one-year ban reflects a growing commitment to improving services for pilgrims, offering them more flexibility in their spiritual journey. With the Nusuk app continuously evolving, it’s expected that further updates and improvements will be implemented to support the needs of the global Muslim community.

As pilgrims continue their spiritual journey in Medina, they are encouraged to stay updated on any future changes through the Nusuk app and plan their visits to Riyad Al-Jannah accordingly.