Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Set for August 2025: Leaks Reveal Price, Specs & Design

Google is preparing to launch its much-awaited Pixel 10 series in August 2025, taking on Samsung and other tech giants in the premium smartphone segment. The upcoming Pixel lineup will include three devices:

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature significant upgrades in design, performance, and camera technology compared to the Pixel 9 lineup.

Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Price in India, USA, and Dubai

According to leaks, here’s a look at the speculative pricing of the Pixel 10 series in key global markets:

Model India (INR) USA (USD) Dubai (AED) Pixel 10 ₹81,500 $1050 AED 3,857 Pixel 10 Pro ₹90,600 $1167 AED 4,286 Pixel 10 Pro XL ₹1,17,700 $1500 AED 5,500

⚠️ Note: Prices are based on early leaks and may change upon official launch.

Pixel 10 Series Design and Display Details

The Google Pixel 10 will retain the overall aesthetic of the Pixel 9 but will feature thinner bezels for a more immersive screen experience. The base variant will come with:

6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Minimal punch-hole design

The Pro and Pro XL variants are expected to have larger, sharper displays and more premium build materials.

Camera Upgrades Across All Pixel 10 Models

Google is expected to bring flagship-grade camera hardware across all three devices. Here’s a breakdown:

Google Pixel 10:

50MP Samsung GN8 primary sensor

13MP ultra-wide lens

10MP telephoto lens

42MP front-facing camera

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL:

50MP primary camera

48MP 5X telephoto lens

48MP ultra-wide-angle lens

Enhanced AI photography and Night Sight modes

Hardware and Battery: Tensor G5 & Fast Charging

The Pixel 10 series will debut with Google’s next-gen Tensor G5 processor, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB storage in the base variants.

Battery and charging capabilities are as follows:

Pixel 10:

4970mAh battery

29W wired fast charging

Pixel 10 Pro:

5200mAh battery

29W wired & 15W wireless charging

Pixel 10 Pro XL:

4870mAh battery

29W wired & 15W wireless charging

Final Thoughts: A Powerful Line-Up from Google in 2025

With the Pixel 10 series, Google aims to compete head-to-head with Samsung Galaxy S25 and other premium flagships. The upcoming launch in August 2025 is one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. Stay tuned for official announcements and keep an eye out for pre-orders.