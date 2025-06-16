Google Pixel 10 Series Leak Hints Imminent Launch — Full Specs and Features Revealed

As anticipation builds, leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 10 series suggest the next-gen smartphones could be unveiled as early as August—maintaining Google’s strategic advantage over Apple’s September iPhone launch. Following the momentum of the Pixel 9 series, Google appears set to offer four models again: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Design and Display: Minor Tweaks, New Colours

Design-wise, the Pixel 10 series is expected to retain the same aesthetic and dimensions as its predecessor, a move that could ensure brand continuity. However, the standard Pixel 10 model may introduce a triple-camera setup—a notable change from last year’s dual-camera design.

Buyers can also expect new colour variants, including Ultra Blue, Limoncello, and Smoky Green. The display and bezel sizes are anticipated to remain unchanged across all four models.

Performance Boost with Tensor G5 Chip

A major leap forward is expected under the hood. The Pixel 10 lineup will likely debut with the all-new Tensor G5 chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. This is projected to offer substantial performance improvements, better power efficiency, and smoother multitasking over the Pixel 9 series.

In addition, users can look forward to new AI features such as Intuitive Video Editing tools, Speak-to-Tweak, Magic Mirror, and other generative AI functionalities that promise to enhance the overall smartphone experience.

Camera: Triple-Camera for Pixel 10, Hardware Tweaks for Fold

Photography will also see an upgrade, particularly for the vanilla Pixel 10, which is tipped to sport a triple-camera system:

50MP Samsung GN8 primary sensor

13MP Sony IMX712 ultra-wide camera

11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto lens

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are expected to maintain their predecessor’s setup. The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold might receive a change in its main sensor—replacing the 64MP Sony IMX787 with a 50MP Samsung GN8.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery capacity is expected to be similar to the previous models for the most part. The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro could retain a 4700mAh battery, while the Pro XL version may get a slight upgrade to 5060mAh. The series is also likely to support Qi2 wireless charging with up to 15W charging speed, boosting convenience for on-the-go users.

Final Thoughts

With a likely August 2025 launch, the Google Pixel 10 series is shaping up to be a significant contender in the flagship smartphone space. While not a radical redesign, the addition of improved cameras, a powerful new chipset, and cutting-edge AI features makes it a series worth watching.