iPadOS 26 Preview: Apple Finally Embraces a Mac-Like Future for the iPad

Cupertino, June 16: After years of resisting calls to transform the iPad into something closer to a Mac, Apple appears to have finally shifted gears. With iPadOS 26, announced at WWDC 2025, Apple is introducing one of the biggest changes in the iPad’s history: a true windowing system that brings Mac-style multitasking to the iPad—without abandoning its core identity.

A Long-Awaited Shift in Apple’s iPad Philosophy

Ever since Steve Jobs introduced the original iPad in 2010, Apple positioned the device as something in between the iPhone and the Mac—a “magical and revolutionary” product that could stand on its own. Over time, that vision sparked division. While many loved the simplicity of iPadOS, power users frequently criticized its limitations, especially in multitasking and window management.

With iPadOS 26, Apple seems to have finally heard the community, signaling a more flexible approach that blends iPad’s touch-first experience with the sophistication of Mac-style workflows.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Coming This September – Here’s Everything You Didn’t Know

The Windowing System: A Game Changer for Multitasking

The standout feature of iPadOS 26 is the new windowing system. It allows users to open multiple apps in resizable, movable windows—similar to the macOS interface. This is a major leap forward from previous multitasking methods like Split View and Slide Over, which offered limited flexibility.

Users can now:

Drag from the corners of an app to resize it

Reposition windows freely using a new draggable top bar

Overlap multiple windows, creating a true desktop-like environment

And all this works fluidly with touch, mouse, trackpad, and Apple Pencil. It’s a seamless blend of macOS functionality and iPad’s tactile interface—something that felt intuitive even in the developer beta.

Inspired by Vision Pro, Informed by the Mac

Interestingly, many interface changes in iPadOS 26 appear to borrow from the Vision Pro’s visionOS. The way windows are resized or repositioned—using intuitive gestures and natural fluidity—echoes Apple’s mixed-reality interface. This crossover marks a larger trend of cross-platform inspiration within Apple’s ecosystem.

That said, iPadOS 26 doesn’t feel like a Mac running on an iPad. It still retains its unique identity: a clean, touch-first interface that prioritizes simplicity, now with powerful enhancements that don’t overwhelm the average user.

Aimed at Prosumers, Designed for Everyone

Apple’s recent iPad models—especially the M2 and M4-powered iPad Air and iPad Pro—offer immense hardware power, but until now, iPadOS hasn’t taken full advantage of that performance. The new windowing system finally closes that gap, allowing creative professionals, students, and business users to use the iPad more like a traditional computer.

It’s clear Apple is doubling down on the iPad as a productivity tool, not just a media consumption device. iPadOS 26 is a direct response to long-standing user demands while still preserving the elegance and simplicity that defines the iPad.

Still in Beta, But Promising

The developer beta of iPadOS 26 is available now, with a public beta expected in the coming weeks. Apple recommends installing it only on spare devices, as bugs and glitches are still present.

Nonetheless, early testers, especially longtime iPad users, are praising the update as a turning point in the iPad’s evolution.

The Future of the iPad Looks More Flexible Than Ever

As Apple walks the line between Mac and iPad, it’s clear the company is finally reimagining what the iPad can be—without sacrificing its roots. iPadOS 26 doesn’t turn the iPad into a Mac, but it does bring it one step closer to becoming a full-fledged productivity powerhouse.