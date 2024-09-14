Government Extends Deadline for Free Aadhaar Card Updates

Hyderabad: The government has extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details free of charge.

This crucial decision was made by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to give citizens additional time to update their information.

In today’s society, the Aadhaar card has become a fundamental necessity. Whether purchasing a SIM card, opening a bank account, buying or selling vehicles or properties, availing benefits from government schemes, or applying for student scholarships, Aadhaar is now a mandatory requirement.

However, as people’s appearances and addresses change over time, it becomes essential to update Aadhaar details.

Previously, the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details free of charge was set to end today. However, UIDAI has decided to extend this deadline to December 14, 2024, to facilitate citizens.

Updating Aadhaar details is a straightforward process. To begin, visit the UIDAI official website myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, and log in using your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. You will then receive an OTP to initiate the update process.

After verifying your details, you can make any necessary corrections. Upload the required documents as proof of identity and address, and submit your application. A fourteen-digit application number will be issued, allowing you to track the status of your update.

This extension provides an excellent opportunity for all citizens who need to make changes to their Aadhaar details. The extension allows individuals to correct their Aadhaar information without incurring any additional fees.