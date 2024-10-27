Government to Construct Residential Towers for Musi Oustees with Full Facilities, Says Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the government will construct residential towers for Musi oustees in the same area with all facilities and integrated schools for their children.

He reiterated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the state government were committed to providing a dignified life to the Musi dwellers.As part of this objective, women members of DWCRA groups will be given interest-free loans to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore and help them set up small scale units to generate self-employment, he added.

Alleging that there is a motivated negative campaign against HYDRAA, the deputy CM said that the agency will not give approvals or permissions for constructions.

“It is the responsibility of government bodies like GHMC, HMDA, DTC,” he clarified.Asserting that the government is committed to developing Hyderabad in a big way, Vikramarka accused some people of deliberately carrying out a malicious campaign against development works in Hyderabad.

He recalled the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore made in the state budget for development of Hyderabad city.This is for capital expenditure alone. It would be utilised for constructing flyovers, underpasses and drainages,” he added.Vikramarka said: “Hyderabad is ours. It belongs to all of us. It is a jewel in the crown of India.

It is emerging as a global city which will be a home to all.”Elaborating on Hyderabad development, he said that 39 STPs have been sanctioned for the treatment of polluted drain water. Seeking bright future for Hyderabad, he asserted that Musi rejuvenation, Regional Ring Road and Future City proposed to be built in 30,000 acres would add more value to the city.

Vikramarka said that in the Future City, a world class university, cricket stadium, and AI projects would come up. Of the 30,000 acres, 15,000 acres would be developed as a green belt.Vikramarka said that soon a meeting will be organised with the state level bankers committee to get clarity on problems of realtors with bankers.

The state government will hear the problems of the real estate developers with an open mind, he said and made it clear that the Congress regime will not pick favourites who served their purpose and keep others at bay as was done in the previous regime.