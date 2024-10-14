Government Yet to Remove Debris Three Weeks After Demolitions in Patelguda

Hyderabad: It has been three weeks since the government demolished houses in Patelguda, yet the debris remains on-site, raising concerns among local residents.

The demolitions, carried out as part of an urban development initiative, have left many families displaced and without proper shelter. Residents are expressing their frustration over the government’s inaction regarding the removal of the rubble, which poses safety hazards and creates an unsightly environment.

Local leaders and community members are demanding immediate action from the authorities to clear the debris and provide assistance to those affected by the demolitions. The lack of timely response has led to growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the situation, prompting calls for accountability and better management in future urban development projects.