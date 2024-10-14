Telangana

Government Yet to Remove Debris Three Weeks After Demolitions in Patelguda

It has been three weeks since the government demolished houses in Patelguda, yet the debris remains on-site, raising concerns among local residents.

Safiya Begum14 October 2024 - 19:12
Government Yet to Remove Debris Three Weeks After Demolitions in Patelguda
Government Yet to Remove Debris Three Weeks After Demolitions in Patelguda

Hyderabad: It has been three weeks since the government demolished houses in Patelguda, yet the debris remains on-site, raising concerns among local residents.

The demolitions, carried out as part of an urban development initiative, have left many families displaced and without proper shelter. Residents are expressing their frustration over the government’s inaction regarding the removal of the rubble, which poses safety hazards and creates an unsightly environment.

Local leaders and community members are demanding immediate action from the authorities to clear the debris and provide assistance to those affected by the demolitions. The lack of timely response has led to growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the situation, prompting calls for accountability and better management in future urban development projects.

Tags
Safiya Begum14 October 2024 - 19:12

Related Articles

Two Youngsters Die in Road Accident in Sircilla

Two Youngsters Die in Road Accident in Sircilla

14 October 2024 - 18:57
Telangana NRI Supports Poor Student’s MBBS Education, Inspired by KT Rama Rao

Telangana NRI Supports Poor Student’s MBBS Education, Inspired by KT Rama Rao

14 October 2024 - 18:16
Telangana Wrestlers Win Big at AITWPF 2024, Ali Bin Osman Leads with 2 Golds

Telangana Wrestlers Win Big at AITWPF 2024, Ali Bin Osman Leads with 2 Golds

14 October 2024 - 18:08
Clash Between Congress and BRS Party Workers Escalates Tensions in Medak District

Clash Between Congress and BRS Party Workers Escalates Tensions in Medak District

14 October 2024 - 17:56
Back to top button