Govt okays transfer of DRDO’s missile tech to defence industry in Aatmanirbharta push

New Delhi: In a significant step towards achieving the vision of ‘Aatmanirbharta’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of DRDO-developed technologies of all conventional missile systems to the Indian defence industry for production within the country, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

This transfer of technology marks an important milestone in promoting greater participation of domestic industries in the defence ecosystem by enabling them to undertake indigenous production, in accordance with the applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements.

The provision will enable successful transition of missile system development to industrial production, reflecting the continued efforts of DRDO to leverage the capabilities of the Indian industry for the development and manufacture of advanced defence systems.

The objective is to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, strengthen the defence industrial base and create opportunities for the participation of Indian MSMEs and other technology partners in the supply chain, the statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

The initiative aims to enhance operational capability, reduce import dependence and increase domestic value addition, while supporting the growth of India’s defence manufacturing sector.

“DRDO remains committed to working closely with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of advanced defence technologies and to further strengthen the country’s indigenous defence capabilities,” the statement added.

The decision comes close on the heels of the Department of Defence Production notifying, last week, the sixth positive indigenisation list comprising 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore aimed at strengthening local manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports.

Warships missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM, defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems as well as high explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment form part of the list.

More than 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised, resulting in an estimated import substitution value of about Rs 9,000 crore over the last five years. In addition, defence PSUs have placed procurement orders, including in-house production, worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore on domestic vendors up to March 2026.