Govt Plans to Bring Water from Godavari River to Enhance Musi River’s Beauty, Says D. Sreedhar Babu

Hyderabad: State Minister for Industries and Information Technology D. Sreedhar Babu announced that Hyderabad will be transformed into a world-class city. Consequently, the decision has been made to develop the Musi River project under Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Water will be sourced from the Godavari River to be brought to the Musi River. Link roads will also be constructed along the Musi River. Speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat, he questioned what measures the BRS government had taken for the development of the Musi River over the past ten years. He assured that justice would be served to the victims of the Musi River project.

“We will fulfill the dreams of the poor. Those who are homeless will be made homeowners,” he stated. He emphasized that the Congress government stands with the underprivileged. “It is the government’s responsibility to protect every citizen. We will transform Hyderabad into one of the best cities in the world.” He criticized the BRS government for not doing anything for the poor over the past ten years.

Sreedhar Babu remarked that the BRS government is now expressing sympathy for the victims of the Musi River project while shedding “crocodile tears.” He also questioned what actions the BRS had taken for the victims of the Malina Sagar project. He mentioned that when he was going to meet the Malina Sagar victims, the BRS police had arrested him and prevented him from going.

He denied allegations that the government had stopped BRS leaders from meeting the victims of the Musi River project. Sreedhar Babu claimed that some opportunistic individuals are trying to provoke Congress leaders.

He warned builders against constructing and selling homes at the Full Tank Level (FTL) and reiterated that the government’s aim is to save the Musi River.