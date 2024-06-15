Govt plans to provide Rs.20,000 crore loans to women this year: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj Dr. Dhanasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, said that the State government has set a target of providing loans worth Rs.20,000 crores to women self-help groups this year.

Speaking at a programme here on Saturday, the Minister said that last year, the loans worth Rs.15,400 crores were given, but this year, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had decided to increase the loans worth Rs.20,000 crores.

“Once upon a time, the banks were afraid to give a loan of Rs 10,000 to women, but today the situation has completely changed. The same banks are now ready to give loans worth Rs.20 lakhs to women self-help groups in Telangana,” she said.

The Minister said the women’s groups, being operated in the agency areas, should be strengthened further and bankers should go to agency areas to offer loans to women’s groups.

“The State government’s aim is to make one crore women as millionaires in Telangana. As part of its endeavor, it is working hard to make women as entrepreneurs and is also exploring various options to increase employment opportunities for women,” Seethakka disclosed.