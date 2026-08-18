Govt proposed five-year age extension for EVs, hydrogen, CNG commercial vehicles

New Delhi: The government has proposed extending the permissible age of battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based and natural gas-driven commercial vehicles covered under the national permit system by five years.

According to a recently issued notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the proposal is part of a draft amendment to simplify national permit procedures and increase the use of digital processes.

Under the proposed changes, the existing age limits of 12 years and 15 years for vehicles covered by the national permit system would be extended to 17 years and 20 years, respectively, for battery, hydrogen and natural gas vehicles, it added.

However, the proposed extension would not apply to all commercial vehicles and would be limited to vehicles.

The decision comes amid efforts to promote cleaner commercial transport.

The government has also proposed allowing national permit holders to opt for authorisation for up to five years instead of renewing it annually. While the fee would remain at Rs 16,500 per year, making the fee for a five-year authorisation Rs 82,500.

Moreover, the VAHAN database could also be used to reduce paperwork.

The draft also proposes changes to temporary registration rules.

A chassis without a body would receive temporary registration valid for six months from the date of issue. Where the chassis remains in a workshop beyond six months for body fitting or due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the owner’s control, the registering authority could extend the validity by 30 days at a time on application and payment of the prescribed fee.

For fully built vehicles being converted into adapted vehicles or registered in a state different from the state where the dealer is located, temporary registration would be valid for 45 days.

Additionally, the proposed amendments also seek additional information in vehicle registration and permit forms.

The ministry has invited objections and suggestions on the proposed amendments for 30 days from the date the notification is made available to the public.

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