Govt to Conduct BC Census Across Telangana from the End of This Month: V. Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao has informed that a Backward Classes (BC) census will be conducted across Telangana from October 28 to November 13.

He urged the people to cooperate by providing the necessary information when officials visit their homes during the census programme.

Hanumantha Rao emphasised that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the only leader who advocated for the BC census, believing it would ensure justice for the backward communities.

Speaking on the media on Wednesday, the Congress leader said that the officials would visit villages and mandals to collect data and the people must provide the required information to support this effort.

The census will reveal the population of BC communities, similar to how SC and ST communities have their population data. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has initiated the BC census, which had earlier been supported by leaders like Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi,” VH said.

He further added that the census would benefit BC students studying in prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs, and participation in the census would open up more opportunities for everyone in panchayat and mayoral elections.

Hanumantha Rao also criticised Prime Minister Modi, stating, “Despite being in power for ten years, Modi has not conducted a BC census. If the census is conducted, there will be a need to establish a separate ministry for BCs,”.

Meanwhile, the Congress government has decided to hold local body and panchayat elections only after the completion of the BC census. Accordingly, the census will begin on October 28.