Grace Cancer Foundation’s 11th Anniversary: Governor Praises Foundation’s Global Reach

Hyderabad: The Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF), internationally known as the Global Research and Cancer Education Foundation, celebrated its 11th anniversary with a grand event held at Hotel Daspalla, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The Honourable Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, presided over the event as the Chief Guest.

In his address, the Governor expressed heartfelt admiration for GCF’s mission and cancer survivors, whom he referred to as “Cancer Conquerors.” “Their resilience and determination inspire us all,” he said. Highlighting the crucial role of non-profit organizations, he remarked, “Governments have limited resources, and private organizations face their own challenges. Foundations like GCF are pivotal in bridging the gaps in public healthcare.”

The governor urged GCF to extend its services to northeastern states and emphasized the importance of compassion in healthcare. “We talk about 3G, 4G, and now 5G, but the most important G is ‘Goodness,’” he noted.

Launch of the Annual Report and Awards

The Governor, along with dignitaries, unveiled the 11th Annual Report of GCF. Supporting organizations and individuals who contributed to the foundation’s mission were also felicitated with awards.

Founder’s Vision and Key Achievements

Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Senior Consultant Robotic Surgical Oncologist and Founder of GCF, outlined the foundation’s journey and vision for the future. “Cancer is not a death sentence but a conquerable challenge. Together, through our collective goodness, we can bring hope to millions,” he said.

As GCF steps into its 12th year, it aims to impact one lakh lives through free mobile screening for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). The foundation is committed to bringing quality cancer care to underserved rural communities and transforming countless lives.

Highlights from GCF’s Journey:

Lives Touched: Over 11 years, GCF has reached 1.4 crore individuals across 130 countries.

2024 Impact: Over 61,000 individuals benefited from mobile cancer screening campaigns this year alone.

Global Grace Cancer Run: This flagship event attracted 1.5 lakh participants worldwide, raising awareness and solidarity against cancer.

GCF’s Key Initiatives

GCF has undertaken several innovative programs to combat cancer:

Tribal Cancer Screening Programs in Odisha and Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh.

in Odisha and Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh. Anganwadi Worker Screening Programs in Telangana.

in Telangana. Screening Campaigns for Police Personnel in Cyberabad.

in Cyberabad. HPV Vaccination and Screening Programs in schools and colleges.

in schools and colleges. Internship Opportunities for undergraduate students globally.

for undergraduate students globally. Global Grace Cancer Run: A global movement uniting people against cancer.

Partnerships and Supporters

Former Andhra Pradesh DGP and GCF patron, Gautham Sawang, commended the foundation’s efforts in early diagnosis and treatment. He highlighted the importance of involving frontline workers, such as police personnel, in health awareness drives.

Celebrated author Shri Arun Tiwari and Sridhar, a GCF patron, also graced the occasion. Cancer survivors shared their inspiring stories, reinforcing the foundation’s mission of hope and healing.

Mission and Vision

Founded to alleviate the burden of cancer, GCF operates on the principles of Cure, Care, and Compassion. Its mission includes:

Raising awareness and promoting healthy living.

Providing early detection and timely treatment.

Advancing rehabilitation and research initiatives.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to creating a cancer-free world through education, innovation, and community outreach.

