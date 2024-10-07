Granddaughter of VII Nizam Files Criminal Case Over Fraudulent GPA in Succession Dispute

Hyderabad: Princess Fatima Fouzia, the granddaughter of the VII Nizam of Hyderabad and daughter of Muazzam Jah Bahadur, has filed a criminal case at the Central Crime Station (CCS), alleging the creation of a fraudulent General Power of Attorney (GPA) in her name. The complaint claims that three individuals used this fraudulent document to obtain a succession order.

Following the directions from the XII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, the CCS registered a criminal case against the accused. Princess Fatima alleges that she never authorised the accused to represent her or obtain a succession certificate on her behalf and denies executing any document resembling a GPA. According to the FIR, the GPA was fabricated with the intent of wrongful gain by the three individuals involved.

Princess Fatima further claimed that two of the three accused fraudulently secured a succession certificate and became involved in a partition suit she had filed against legitimate heirs of the late Nizam VII and other litigants at Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. She asserts that she holds a share worth Rs 120 crore in the estate.

During the verification process of the succession certificate issued by a city civil court judge, Princess Fatima was shocked to find her name listed as one of the 151 principals or executants of the alleged GPA. According to her, none of the executants, except the agent who is one of the accused, had signed the GPA. The accused, she claims, is a stranger to her.

Additionally, Princess Fatima disclosed that her late brother, Shahamat Ali Khan, had orally gifted his entire 24% share in the Matrooka estate of the late Nizam VII to her, a transaction that was later documented. In turn, she orally gifted her total 36% share (24% from her brother and 12% of her own) in the estate to her son, Himayat Ali Mirza, which was also formally recorded.

The investigation is ongoing, and further action is expected as the case progresses.