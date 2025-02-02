Social Media

Father-in-Law Cancels Wedding After Groom’s Dance to ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’

Groom’s Bollywood Dance Performance Sparks Controversy, Father of the Bride Calls Off the Wedding

Mohammed Yousuf2 February 2025 - 21:34
Father-in-Law Cancels Wedding After Groom’s Dance to 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'
Father-in-Law Cancels Wedding After Groom’s Dance to 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'

In a bizarre turn of events, a groom’s dance at his wedding in Delhi ended up in the cancellation of the entire ceremony. The groom, who was encouraged by his friends to perform to the Bollywood hit Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, saw his wedding plans come to an abrupt end when the bride’s father objected to his actions.

A Dance That Went Too Far

The groom, arriving with his procession at the wedding venue in New Delhi, initially seemed to be enjoying the celebrations. However, as the iconic Bollywood song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai started playing, the groom couldn’t resist joining in and dancing to the track. While some guests cheered him on, the bride’s father was far from pleased with the display.

Also Read: From Live-In Relationships to First Cousin Marriages: What’s Banned Under the New UCC Law

Father of the Bride Calls Off the Wedding

Furious over what he deemed an inappropriate and disrespectful display, the bride’s father stopped the ceremony immediately. He declared that the wedding was canceled, citing the groom’s actions as an insult to his family’s values.

Reports suggest that the bride was left in tears as the groom tried to reason with her father, explaining that the dance was simply meant to entertain the guests. However, the father was adamant in his stance, refusing to change his mind.

The Aftermath: A Viral Incident

The incident quickly spread on social media, going viral with posts on platform X. One post included a newspaper clipping that read: “Groom dances on ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ to entertain guests. Bride’s father cancels the wedding.”

A comment on the post reflected the sentiments of many: “Father-in-law made the right decision, otherwise, he would have had to watch this dance daily.”

The bride’s family reportedly prohibited any further contact between the two families, cementing the fallout from the incident. What began as a lighthearted dance turned into a dramatic and public cancellation of a wedding, leaving everyone involved stunned.

Father-in-Law Cancels Wedding After Groom’s Dance to 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'
Father-in-Law Cancels Wedding After Groom’s Dance to ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf2 February 2025 - 21:34

Related Articles

Social Media Flooded with Hilarious Memes Following Union Budget 2025 Announcement

Social Media Flooded with Hilarious Memes Following Union Budget 2025 Announcement

1 February 2025 - 20:24
Watch: Silver Cot, Silver Tables, Silver Décor – Inside Telangana MLA Anirudh Reddy’s Luxe Bedroom!

Watch: Silver Cot, Silver Tables, Silver Décor – Inside Telangana MLA Anirudh Reddy’s Luxe Bedroom!

1 February 2025 - 01:03
Maha Kumbh: Watch: 'Potty Kari Hui Hai Yaar': Youtuber Expresses Disgust Over Waste and Human Excreta

Maha Kumbh: Video: ‘Potty Kari Hui Hai Yaar’: Youtuber Expresses Disgust Over Waste and Human Excreta

30 January 2025 - 22:55
US-Based AI Company Perplexity Submits Revised Bid for TikTok

US-Based AI Company Perplexity Submits Revised Bid for TikTok

27 January 2025 - 12:14
Back to top button