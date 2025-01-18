Gujarat Demolishes 335 Muslim Homes and Religious Structures

In Gujarat, authorities have demolished around 335 buildings, including residential homes, commercial structures, and several religious shrines, in the past week. This large-scale demolition, which took place in Bet Dwarka’s Balapur village, has been justified by the government as an effort to remove illegal encroachments. However, the demolition has sparked significant controversy, particularly regarding its impact on religious structures.

According to reports from the local media, the demolition operation, which began on Saturday, affected 12 residential buildings, 9 commercial properties, and 12 religious structures. Gujarat’s Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, posted videos on social media, revealing the extent of the destruction, which covered an area of 1,00,642 square meters worth 53,04,25,500 INR.

Sanghvi emphasized that the land would soon be redeveloped with new facilities for the public, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He referred to the demolition as a positive step for a better future.

In #Gujarat's #Dwarka, the authorities carried out demolition drive razing around 200 structures calling them "illegal encroachments" on govt land.



The demolition included destruction of houses and a few religious structures, including the Hazrat Panj Pir Dargah at #Okha. pic.twitter.com/RwgE7oIMEF — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 15, 2025

However, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has raised concerns, alleging that the government is specifically targeting Muslim properties and religious places under the guise of removing illegal encroachments. National Secretary of SDPI, Riyaz Farangi Pete, highlighted that religious sites like the Dargah of Hazrat Panch Peer were among those demolished, emphasizing that the move is being seen as a direct attack on Muslim communities.

While governments across the world focus on building new infrastructure, critics argue that under Modi’s government, the priority appears to be the destruction of properties, especially those linked to minority communities.