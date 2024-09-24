Gujarat’s Riya Singha Wins Miss Universe India 2024 Crown

Jaipur: Riya Singha from Gujarat triumphed over Delhi’s Pranjal Priya in the grand finale of Miss Universe India 2024, held in Jaipur on Sunday. Competing against 51 finalists from across the country, Riya showcased exceptional talent and poise, earning her the prestigious title.

Former Miss Universe India 2015 and Bollywood actress Aarushi Rautela crowned Riya Singha during the glittering ceremony. Riya will now go on to represent India at the global Miss Universe pageant, set to take place in Mexico.

Expressing her joy, Riya said, “I have worked incredibly hard to reach this milestone, and I truly feel deserving of this crown.” She also spoke about how previous winners inspired her journey and credited their struggles as a motivation for her success.

The competition was judged by a panel that included director Nikhil Anand, Bollywood star Aarushi Rautela, renowned Filipino fashion designer Nguin Qaina, Ryan Fernandes, and Rajiv Srivastava. Aarushi Rautela remarked that judging this incredible event was an honor for her and that she saw a reflection of her own journey in each participant.