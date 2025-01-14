Breaking News: Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire and Hostage Deal; Did Trump’s Diplomacy Play a Key Role?

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire and signed an agreement for hostage exchange, potentially bringing an end to the ongoing Gaza war. Will this breakthrough lead to lasting peace? Stay updated with the latest developments.

Hamas has agreed to a draft ceasefire proposal and the release of dozens of hostages in Gaza, with the announcement coming from two officials involved in the ongoing negotiations. The move comes after a year of intense mediation by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, who have worked tirelessly to bring about an end to the 15-month-long war that began with Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Ceasefire Deal at Its Closest Point Yet

Qatari officials have confirmed that the peace talks have reached their “closest point yet” to finalizing a deal, with discussions having made substantial progress. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposed agreement, which was also authenticated by both an Egyptian and a Hamas official.

An Israeli official stated that while progress is evident, the deal is still in the final stages of negotiation, with some details yet to be finalized.

Hostage Release: A Key Component of the Agreement

The draft agreement outlines a three-phase plan, with the first phase focusing on the gradual release of 33 hostages over a six-week period. This will include women, children, elderly adults, and wounded civilians, in exchange for potentially hundreds of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons. Notably, five female Israeli soldiers will be among the first hostages to be freed, each exchanged for 50 Palestinian prisoners, including convicted militants.

Israeli officials will also begin withdrawing from population centers in Gaza, marking a significant shift in the conflict. Humanitarian aid will increase, with up to 600 trucks entering Gaza daily.

Continued Negotiations Amid Tensions

The second and third phases of the agreement remain difficult to finalize. During the first phase, Israel is expected to maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt but will pull out from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. The full details of the second phase, which includes the release of the remaining hostages, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the broader cessation of hostilities, are still being negotiated. Hamas has made it clear that it will not release remaining captives unless the war ends and Israeli forces leave Gaza.

The third phase of the agreement will see the return of the bodies of the remaining hostages, alongside a reconstruction plan for Gaza under international supervision.

The International Role in the Negotiations

As the negotiations progress, officials from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar have played pivotal roles in facilitating dialogue. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari expressed optimism, stating, “Today, we are at the closest point ever to having a deal.”

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, scheduled for January 20, 2025, has intensified the urgency of reaching a deal, with his Mideast envoy joining the ongoing talks. Trump himself expressed optimism, noting that a ceasefire deal might be finalized by the end of the week.

The Humanitarian Crisis and Military Strikes

While negotiations continue, the situation in Gaza remains dire. Israeli airstrikes continue to target militants, but civilian casualties are mounting. On Tuesday, overnight Israeli strikes killed at least 18 Palestinians, including two women and four children, in the central and southern Gaza regions.

Meanwhile, the war has escalated beyond Gaza’s borders, with Yemen’s Houthi rebels launching missiles at Israel. Although the missiles were reportedly intercepted, several homes outside Jerusalem were damaged.

As the ceasefire talks approach a potential conclusion, the focus shifts to ensuring the safe return of hostages, the cessation of military operations, and the eventual reconstruction of Gaza. While challenges remain, the finalization of the agreement appears closer than ever, raising hopes for an end to the devastating conflict.