Hang the Murderer Who Killed Five-Year-Old Arelia’: Kawkuru Villa Residents Protest

Hyderabad: Residents of Kawkuru Villa Orchids staged a protest demanding the death penalty for the accused in the murder of five-year-old Arelia. Holding placards, the residents called for stringent punishment and urged the police to take steps to prevent such horrific crimes against children.

According to the allegations, Vikram, a security guard who had earlier worked at the villa community, kidnapped and killed Arelia out of resentment after being removed from his job. The incident has triggered anger and concern among residents, particularly over the safety of children in residential communities.

During the protest, residents raised slogans demanding justice for Arelia and called on the Police Commissioner to ensure strict legal action against the accused. They urged the authorities to pursue the case vigorously and ensure that the accused faces the harshest punishment permissible under the law.

The protesters also stressed the need to strengthen security arrangements in residential communities and take preventive measures to protect children from such incidents.

The tragic death of the young girl has left residents deeply distressed. Through their demonstration, they sought justice for Arelia and appealed to the authorities to take effective steps to prevent similar crimes in the future.

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