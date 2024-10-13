Harish Rao Criticizes Congress Government Over Chief Whip Issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Harish Rao has accused the Congress Party of undermining the Constitution. He stated that Patnam Mahender Reddy’s appointment as Chief Whip is unconstitutional, as the Chief Whip is responsible for getting bills passed and conducting government business.

Harish Rao raised the question, “Who will Mahender Reddy issue the whip to now? Will he issue it to the members of the ruling party or to members of each party? Will he follow the whip given by the BRS party?” He further emphasized that a whip is issued by a person to ensure compliance with their party’s orders.

He pointed out that the current situation indicates that the BRS party whip will issue a directive to the Chief Whip, highlighting a violation of constitutional norms. He noted that this is evident in matters concerning the selection of the PAC and the Chief Whip.

During the discussion, the Speaker mentioned that the number of BRS party members would reach 38 by the end of the legislative sessions, a claim also supported by Congress. Harish Rao remarked, “They say they are not our party,” presenting this as an example of how governance was compromised during Revanth’s leadership.

He concluded by questioning Patnam Mahender Reddy’s party affiliation and stated that the government needs to clarify this matter. Harish Rao described this issue as another instance of the murder of democratic principles in Telangana.