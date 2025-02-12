Telangana: Harish Rao Set to Launch 130 KM Padayatra Demanding Completion of Key Projects

In a bid to press the government for the completion of the Sangameshwar and Basaveshwar projects, former Minister Harish Rao is set to launch a padayatra (foot march) from the Sangameshwar temple. The padayatra will cover a distance of 130 kilometers in the designated command areas of these projects over the course of a week.

Harish Rao’s Padayatra for Project Completion

Harish Rao, who has been vocal about the delay in the completion of the Sangameshwar and Basaveshwar irrigation projects, will embark on the foot march to raise awareness and demand immediate action from the authorities. The padayatra will take place in the command areas of the two projects, with Harish Rao and his supporters walking through various villages, urging local communities to join the cause.

Public Meetings Along the Way

As part of the padayatra, Harish Rao will address public meetings in different villages each day, explaining the importance of completing the irrigation projects for the welfare of the farmers in the region. The rallies will focus on the benefits that the projects would bring in terms of water supply and agricultural development.

BRS Chief KCR to Attend Final Rally

The padayatra will culminate in a grand meeting on the final day, which will be attended by BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Chief and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). His presence at the final rally is expected to give further momentum to the demand for the swift completion of the two crucial irrigation projects, which have been long-awaited by local communities and farmers.

Harish Rao’s initiative aims to put pressure on the government to fulfill its promises and ensure that the projects, which are vital for the region’s agricultural prosperity, are completed without further delays.