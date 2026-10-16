Youth Dies by Suicide in Gadwal After Alleged Harassment by SI

Gadwal: A young man named Veeresh died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kurnool after allegedly consuming pesticide following harassment by a sub-inspector (SI) and some village elders in Bureddipalli village of Dharur mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana.

Bureddipalli is the native village of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy. According to the allegations, Veeresh had been facing harassment after contesting the recent gram panchayat elections, which reportedly prevented the village from reaching a unanimous election outcome.

The family and other sources allege that the sub-inspector and certain village elders had been targeting Veeresh since he entered the electoral contest. It is further alleged that the SI took him to the police station on three occasions in connection with what they described as false cases and assaulted him severely.

The alleged harassment reportedly caused Veeresh considerable mental distress. On October 9, he allegedly consumed pesticide at his village. Family members noticed his condition and immediately shifted him to the Government Hospital in Kurnool for treatment.

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Despite receiving medical care, Veeresh died on the morning of the reported date while undergoing treatment. His death has raised serious concerns over the allegations of police harassment and the treatment of individuals involved in local electoral contests.

The incident has also brought attention to the need for a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations against the police officer and the village elders. The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, the cases registered against Veeresh and the events preceding his death require thorough investigation.

Further details regarding any police inquiry, official response or action against those accused were not immediately available.

Note: The allegations of harassment, assault and false cases have not been independently verified. An official investigation is needed to establish the circumstances leading to Veeresh’s death.