Harish Rao Slams CM Revanth Reddy as a “Cheap Minister” in Scathing Critique, Shares Old Video

Hyderabad: In a fierce political confrontation, Telangana’s Finance Minister Harish Rao has publicly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, labeling him a “Cheap Minister” following Reddy’s derogatory remarks about the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its leaders.

The political drama intensified when Harish Rao shared an old video on social media, showing Revanth Reddy standing behind him during a past political rally.

The Viral Video:

A Blast from the Past: The video clip shared by Harish Rao quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms. In the footage, Harish Rao is seen addressing a rally, with a younger Revanth Reddy visibly supporting him from the background. The video dates back to the days when Revanth Reddy was still a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), highlighting the drastic political shifts since then.

The video clip shared by Harish Rao quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms. In the footage, Harish Rao is seen addressing a rally, with a younger Revanth Reddy visibly supporting him from the background. The video dates back to the days when Revanth Reddy was still a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), highlighting the drastic political shifts since then. Harish Rao’s Commentary: Accompanying the video, Harish Rao wrote a pointed caption: “Once, Revanth Reddy stood behind me both physically and ideologically. Today, he stands alone, spewing cheap remarks that tarnish the dignity of his office. Truly, a ‘Cheap Minister’ in action.”

Harish Rao’s Critique:

Rebuke to Revanth Reddy: In a powerful statement aimed directly at Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao said, “I did not receive my ministerial position as a charity from anyone. I joined the Congress government at the request of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, not for personal gain or positions.” This assertion was intended to refute any claims or implications made by Revanth Reddy regarding Harish Rao’s political career.

In a powerful statement aimed directly at Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao said, “I did not receive my ministerial position as a charity from anyone. I joined the Congress government at the request of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, not for personal gain or positions.” This assertion was intended to refute any claims or implications made by Revanth Reddy regarding Harish Rao’s political career. Historical Context: Harish Rao recalled the time when Revanth Reddy was still part of the TRS. “When I was appointed as a minister, you were right there in the TRS, cheering along in our rallies. You were also there, supporting me when I resigned from my ministerial post to protest against the injustices in Telangana,” Rao stated. “You witnessed it all firsthand, yet now you pretend ignorance and resort to making frivolous comments.”

Harish Rao recalled the time when Revanth Reddy was still part of the TRS. “When I was appointed as a minister, you were right there in the TRS, cheering along in our rallies. You were also there, supporting me when I resigned from my ministerial post to protest against the injustices in Telangana,” Rao stated. “You witnessed it all firsthand, yet now you pretend ignorance and resort to making frivolous comments.” Criticism of Political History: Harish Rao didn’t hold back in questioning Revanth Reddy’s political consistency and integrity. “You talk about positions and values, but your political history is marked by frequent party changes. You have remained silent for positions; that’s your track record,” Rao added. “You have no right to speak about values and positions, Revanth Reddy.”

Political Tensions:

The conflict stems from a broader dispute within Telangana politics, where the BRS has accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of making disparaging comments about key BRS leaders, including Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Sunitha Laxma Reddy.

BRS’s Stand: The BRS has been vocal in its demand for an apology from Revanth Reddy, staging protests both inside and outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly. BRS members have worn black badges and organized sit-ins, showcasing their dissatisfaction with the current political discourse.

The BRS has been vocal in its demand for an apology from Revanth Reddy, staging protests both inside and outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly. BRS members have worn black badges and organized sit-ins, showcasing their dissatisfaction with the current political discourse. Public Response: The release of the video has added a new dimension to the ongoing political conflict, drawing public attention to the past affiliations and shifting allegiances within Telangana’s political landscape.

Conclusion:

Harish Rao’s direct confrontation with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlights the escalating tensions within Telangana politics.

By sharing a video from the past, Rao not only reminded Revanth Reddy of his earlier political affiliations but also used it as a powerful symbol to critique the Chief Minister’s current stance.

As the political dynamics continue to evolve, the impact of these exchanges on the state’s political environment remains to be seen, with further developments anticipated in the coming days.