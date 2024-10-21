Harish Rao Slams Congress, Calls Support for Farmers a ‘Sham’ Amid Displacement Issues

Hyderabad: Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA T Harish Rao termed the love shown by the Congress government as a sham.

At a media conference held at Gajwel, Harish Rao alleged that the Congress party’s concern for farmers was a sham. He stated that the displaced farmers by the Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs made immense contributions by giving their lands.

He clarified that the Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma displaced persons Rs 694 crore for their old houses and Rs 7.5 lakh under the livelihood scheme. Furthermore, the then government provided Rs5 lakh for each unmarried girl who is 18 years old and above.

The government allotted 2 BHK houses in the heart of the upmarket area of Gajwel and sanctioned 250 square yards of house site for the unmarried children of the displaced persons.

He criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for ordering the demolition of houses in the name of Musi beautification and allotted double-bedroom houses built by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Harish Rao stressed that whether KCR did injustice to the displaced persons in the construction of projects, CM Revanth Reddy is doing injustice under the guise of Musi beautification. He acknowledged that the credit for providing houses to displaced persons on 675 acres goes to KCR.

In Tuniki Bollaram, an industrial park was set up on 400 acres for the displaced persons, he said, alleging that the Congress leaders have been resisting the development of industries in the Vargal area.

He demanded that the Congress regime extend compensation to displaced persons and offer attractive packages instead of misleading them.