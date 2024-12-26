Harish Rao Visits Sri Tej, Injured in Sandhya Theatre Accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Senior MLA Harish Rao visited Sri Tej; a youth injured in the tragic Sandhya Theatre incident on December 23. Sri Tej, who sustained injuries during the unfortunate mishap, is currently receiving medical treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.

During his visit, Harish Rao expressed his deep concern for Sri Tej’s well-being and assured his family members of full government support during the recovery process. He conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery for the victim.

The Sandhya Theatre incident occurred when a large crowd gathered for a movie screening, which led to several injuries. Local authorities and the police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident, focusing on ensuring safety measures for moviegoers in the future.

Harish Rao also emphasized the need for stringent safety protocols in public spaces, especially in areas with large crowds, like movie theaters. He called for preventive actions to avoid such accidents from occurring again, urging authorities to implement stricter guidelines for public safety.

This tragic incident has raised concerns regarding the safety of movie theaters and other public spaces, prompting calls for more stringent regulations to protect the public.