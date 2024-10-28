Haryana vs Rajasthan: Authorities clash after Viral Video Shows Woman Constable Refusing to Pay ₹50 Bus Fare

Haryana/Rajasthan: A viral video of a Haryana policewoman refusing to pay a ticket fare on a Rajasthan Roadways bus has led to escalating tensions between Haryana and Rajasthan state authorities, resulting in numerous fines and penalties on buses from each state.

The incident, captured on video, shows the conductor repeatedly asking the constable, who was in uniform with her face and head covered, to pay the fare of ₹50 or exit the bus. The constable firmly declined, saying, “You will not get it,” despite the conductor’s persistent requests. The bus driver was even signaled to stop so she could disembark, but the constable remained seated, refusing to pay or leave.

As the video circulated widely on social media, Haryana Police began issuing fines to over 50 Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) buses operating through regions such as Gurugram and Faridabad. These penalties were imposed for various minor infractions, including drivers not wearing seatbelts or uniforms. RSRTC officials later reported that Haryana authorities were also photographing penalized buses as evidence.

In response, Rajasthan authorities began fining Haryana Roadways buses in similar fashion. To date, they have issued penalties to 26 Haryana buses, with nine fined in Jaipur’s Sindhi Camp and 17 in other parts of Rajasthan. Some buses from Jaipur and Alwar depots faced fines for not adhering to basic compliance standards.

The tensions escalated further when Rajasthan traffic police impounded eight Haryana Roadways buses over the weekend. Delhi Police have reportedly joined in, issuing their own fines to RSRTC buses for minor infractions.

The episode highlights how a single incident can have a domino effect, prompting stricter compliance checks and penalties as both states address the aftermath of the viral video. As both Haryana and Rajasthan continue to impose fines, transport officials have yet to issue a formal statement, but the ongoing ticket dispute has drawn widespread attention across social media and within government circles.