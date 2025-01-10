Hasan Pasha Qadri, the son of Maulana Syed Darwish Mohiuddin Qadri, got married with simplicity

Hyderabad: A heartfelt and simple wedding ceremony took place at Bagh Amma Mosque in Hyderabad, celebrating the union of Mr. Syed Abu Bakr Qadri Hasan Pasha and the daughter of Dr. Ali Ejaz Subhani Sabri.

This significant event was marked by its adherence to simplicity, a reflection of the values imparted by Hazrat Maulana Syed Darwish Mohiuddin Qadri Murtaza Pasha, the father of the groom, who emphasized the importance of modesty in line with Islamic teachings.

The Wedding Ceremony and Simplicity in Marriage

The wedding was conducted after the Ishashahi Namaz, a pivotal moment in the Muslim tradition, where prayers are offered as part of the sacred event.

Maulana Syed Darwish Mohiuddin Qadri Murtaza Pasha, a well-respected figure in Hyderabad’s religious community, led the marriage sermon. His words were not just about the bond between the couple, but about the essence of simplicity and piety in accordance with Islamic principles.

Maulana Murtaza Pasha Qadri expressed his profound admiration for the couple’s decision to maintain the simplicity of the ceremony, which was in accordance with the Shari’a.

He commended them for avoiding the traditional extravagant celebrations, focusing instead on what truly matters in a marriage: mutual respect, responsibility, and the teachings of Islam.

In a statement, Maulana Murtaza Pasha said, “The couple’s decision to follow the principles of simplicity and avoid unnecessary expenses is a reflection of their responsible character and human goodness. This noble act will please Allah and bring happiness to society.”

Sharing the Spirit of Islamic Teachings

The wedding also highlighted the core Islamic value of sharing the burden and spreading joy within the community. After the ceremony, Maulana Syed Darwish Mohiuddin Qadri Murtaza Pasha arranged a special meal for the students of the religious madrasas.

This gesture was not only symbolic but also served to bring smiles to the faces of young learners, ensuring that everyone, especially those in need, felt included and blessed on this auspicious occasion.

The act of feeding the students was seen as an embodiment of the Islamic spirit of charity and selflessness, where resources are shared for the greater good, reinforcing the message that happiness lies in simplicity and generosity.

A Blessed Gathering: Prominent Religious Figures in Attendance

The wedding was attended by a number of prominent religious figures from Hyderabad and beyond, who came to extend their blessings to the newlyweds and offer their support to the message of simplicity and good character.

Among those present were Maulana Syed Khizr Pasha Qadri, Maulana Mufti Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Sabir Pasha Qadri Khatib, and the Imam of Telangana State Haj House in Nampally, Hyderabad. Their presence added to the spiritual significance of the ceremony.

These revered figures not only offered their prayers for the couple’s happiness and prosperity but also shared words of wisdom, emphasizing the importance of maintaining integrity and respect in marriage and life. Their participation underscored the unity and collective blessing that the occasion brought to the community.

The Islamic Teaching of Responsible Character

This marriage, carried out in simplicity, was a true reflection of Islamic values, which prioritize human goodness, modesty, and the well-being of the wider community.

As Maulana Murtaza Pasha Qadri put it, “Islam teaches us that bringing a smile to someone’s face and easing their burdens is a core principle of worship.” This wedding stood as a testament to these timeless values.

A Wedding with a Greater Purpose

By choosing simplicity, the couple not only honored their faith but also set an example for others to follow. They demonstrated that true happiness does not lie in lavishness, but in contentment, faithfulness, and responsible living.

The community, especially those associated with the religious institutions, have been inspired by the couple’s decision to prioritize faith and goodwill over extravagance.

In conclusion, the marriage of Hasan Pasha Qadri and the daughter of Dr. Ali Ejaz Subhani Sabri, celebrated on January 9, 2025, was not only a union of two individuals but also a reaffirmation of the principles of simplicity, generosity, and responsible character that are central to Islamic teachings.

With the blessings of Maulana Syed Darwish Mohiuddin Qadri Murtaza Pasha and other prominent religious leaders, the event will be remembered as a heartwarming example of how tradition, faith, and community come together in perfect harmony.