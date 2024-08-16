Hasina named in yet another murder case

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader have been charged with murder of a teacher in Bogura district, media reports said on Friday.

Ninety-nine local AL leaders and activists were named in the case filed with Bogura Sadar Police Station over the murder of Selim Hossain, a 35-year-old teacher from Palikanda village, on August 4, the Daily Star reported.

The ousted PM was earlier named in a murder first information report (FIR) in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area where a grocer was killed in police firing on July 19.

Sikandar Hossain, father of the victim in the Bogura incident, filed a case on Friday, police station’s officer-in-charge Saihan Oliullah told The Daily Star.

According to reports, Selim Hossain participated in a student-led protest in Bogura’s Satmatha area on August 4, the day before Hasina resigned and fled the country.

According to the complaint, Awami League leaders and activists used sharp weapons to attack protesters and kill Selim.

Selim’s brother, Uzzal Hossain, stated that Awami League men killed his brother after receiving orders from Hasina and Quader, according to The Daily Star.