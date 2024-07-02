Hathras Update: Stampede at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh Kills 100, Including Children

New Delhi: Around 100 people, including women and children, have died following a stampede at a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, officials reported. The tragic incident occurred during a ‘satsang’ (prayer meeting).

Heart-wrenching visuals from the Community Health Centre showed several bodies being brought in buses and tempos, surrounded by grieving relatives.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken immediate action, setting up a committee to investigate the incident.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences during his address in the Lok Sabha today.

