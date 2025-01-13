Have Four Children, Get ₹1 Lakh: Controversial Offer Sparks Row

A controversial statement that offers ₹1 lakh to families with four children, sparking a public uproar. Discover the reactions and implications of this divisive proposal.

Indore: In a controversial statement, Vishnu Rajoria, the President of the Brahmin Kalyan Board, who holds the status of a state minister in Madhya Pradesh, announced an incentive for newlywed couples in the Brahmin community. He pledged to reward those couples with ₹1 lakh if they give birth to four children.

Rajoria Calls for Increased Focus on Population Growth

Rajoria, during a public event, expressed concern about the rising population of non-Hindu communities in the country. He emphasized the need for the Brahmin community to focus on their family growth. According to him, the younger generation needs to take responsibility for the future and ensure the survival and prosperity of their community.

“I urge the youth to realize that the future of our society lies in their hands. Having at least four children should be a priority for our community, as our numbers are not growing at the same rate as other groups,” Rajoria stated.

Incentive for Families with Four Children

Rajoria went on to announce that any Brahmin couple who has four children will be given ₹1 lakh as a reward from the Brahmin Welfare Board. He emphasized that this incentive would continue irrespective of who leads the board in the future.

Addressing a broader societal issue, Rajoria stated, “When youth rise to prominent positions in society, they often stop expanding their families after having one child. This is a mistake. We must ensure that the next generation is strong and numerous.”

Community Reaction and Backlash

While Rajoria’s statement has sparked some conversation, it also raised concerns and criticisms regarding the appropriateness of such incentives. Critics argue that incentivizing childbirth could have unintended consequences, especially in a country with already high population growth.

Despite the backlash, Rajoria maintained that the initiative is aimed at ensuring the survival and advancement of the Brahmin community and its culture. Whether this proposal will gain traction among the community or face further criticism remains to be seen.

As the debate continues, many are left questioning the implications of such incentives on India’s already delicate socio-economic fabric.