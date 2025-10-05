Health Ministry to hold key meetings amid cough syrup rows

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry will hold an important meeting on Sunday at 4 p.m. to discuss the children’s deaths linked to ‘toxic’ cough syrup, according to sources.

The meeting will be led by the Secretary of the Health Ministry, with the Principal Secretaries and Health Secretaries from all states and union territories in attendance. Additionally, Drug Controllers from each state and union territory will also be present.

The meeting will be conducted via video conferencing to discuss the misuse of cough syrup and the quality of medicines, according to the sources.

Also Read: BRS slams RTC bus fare hike in Hyderabad

Discussion on the rational and prudent use of cough syrups and measures to ensure the quality of medicines is also included in the meeting’s agenda.

The government on Friday issued an advisory to all states and union territories, urging the rational use of such syrups in children. It said these are generally not recommended for children below five years, and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision.

This meeting on Sunday has been called in light of the seriousness of the recent cases of deaths related to cough syrups.

The tragedy unfolded after the youngsters, who initially showed signs of recovery, later developed severe complications that led to kidney failure and, ultimately, death.

Following the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government has registered a case against Srisan Pharmaceuticals, the Tamil Nadu-based company located in Kanchipuram that manufactures Coldrif.

Authorities confirmed that the syrup samples tested positive for dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol — a highly toxic industrial solvent.

According to officials, laboratory analysis conducted by the government drug analyst at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai revealed that the syrup contained 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drug Control subsequently declared the sample “Not of Standard Quality”. The state government promptly imposed a ban on the sale and distribution of Coldrif across Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, police said that a doctor in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district has been arrested after the deaths of 10 children linked to the consumption of adulterated Coldrif cough syrup triggered widespread outrage.

Most of the deceased children were treated at the private clinic of paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni in Parasia. Soni, who is also employed as a government doctor, reportedly prescribed the Coldrif syrup to several children suffering from cough and seasonal fever.