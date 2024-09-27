Heartbreak in Hyderabad: Woman Dies After Losing Home in HYDRAA Demolition

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of recent HYDRAA demolitions in Hyderabad, heart-wrenching stories of loss and tragedy are emerging from the affected communities.

One such case is that of Anjali, a woman who tragically passed away after losing her home. Her small hut in Sunnam Cheruvu was demolished on September 8 as part of the HYDRAA operations targeting illegal encroachments. Devastated and homeless, Anjali sought refuge at her brother’s house. Unfortunately, the emotional strain proved too much for her, and she succumbed to a heart attack shortly after.

The demolitions have also impacted livelihoods, with many businesses destroyed. Vijay Pratap Goud, a local businessman, had invested ₹50 lakh in a food catering business, employing 68 workers. His warehouse was destroyed during the demolitions, leading to significant financial losses and leaving all of his employees without jobs.

Another victim, Ravi, shared the distressing experience of his family. His pregnant wife stood helplessly, watching as their belongings were taken out onto the streets. Ravi lamented that authorities did not grant them sufficient time to salvage their belongings before the demolition began.

These demolitions, part of HYDRAA’s efforts to clear encroachments, have sparked concerns over the lack of adequate time for residents to prepare and the absence of proper rehabilitation plans. As families mourn their losses, the community calls for greater compassion and support for those affected.