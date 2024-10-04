Heartbreaking Incident in Congo: 78 Lives Lost in Boat Capsize (Video Viral)

Hyderabad: A horrific incident occurred in the African nation of Congo, where a passenger boat capsized in a river, resulting in the deaths of 78 individuals, with dozens more reported missing. According to a provincial governor, the tragedy unfolded on Thursday when a boat carrying 278 passengers overturned in Lake Kivu, leading to at least 78 people drowning.

Video footage shared on social media shows a heavy multi-deck vessel capsizing and passengers falling into the lake. It remains unclear how many individuals are still unaccounted for, and regional authorities have provided conflicting reports regarding the death toll.

The governor of South Kivu province stated that 78 fatalities have been confirmed among the 278 passengers aboard. Governor Jean Jacques Mbungani informed the media that it would take at least three days to ascertain the accurate number of casualties, as not all bodies have been recovered yet.