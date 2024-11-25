Telangana

Heartbroken Youth Injures Himself Over Betrayal

A young man caused a scene at the bustling MGM Chowrasta when he slammed his head against a wall, allegedly over a love betrayal.

Warangal: A young man caused a scene at the bustling MGM Chowrasta when he slammed his head against a wall, allegedly over a love betrayal. The youth claimed that the girl he deeply loved had deceived him, leading to his extreme outburst in a moment of heartbreak.

Bystanders tried to intervene, but he refused to listen. Observing the situation, on-duty traffic police quickly stepped in, calming the distressed youth and providing initial counseling.

The police then shifted him to MGM Hospital in Warangal for medical treatment, ensuring his safety. The incident left onlookers shocked and highlighted the need for mental health awareness and support during emotional crises.

