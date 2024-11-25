Heartbroken Youth Injures Himself Over Betrayal

Warangal: A young man caused a scene at the bustling MGM Chowrasta when he slammed his head against a wall, allegedly over a love betrayal. The youth claimed that the girl he deeply loved had deceived him, leading to his extreme outburst in a moment of heartbreak.

Bystanders tried to intervene, but he refused to listen. Observing the situation, on-duty traffic police quickly stepped in, calming the distressed youth and providing initial counseling.

At MGM Chowrasta, a young man, devastated over a love betrayal, slammed his head against a wall. Despite pleas, he refused to stop. On-duty traffic police intervened, counseled him, and rushed him to MGM Hospital. pic.twitter.com/eZbN00NeRF — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) November 25, 2024

The police then shifted him to MGM Hospital in Warangal for medical treatment, ensuring his safety. The incident left onlookers shocked and highlighted the need for mental health awareness and support during emotional crises.

