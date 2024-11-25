Tension Prevails at Malakpet Police Station Over Suspicious Death of Tribal Girl

Hyderabad: Tensions erupted in the Malakpet area following the suspicious death of a young tribal woman. The incident occurred in the Moosarambagh locality under the jurisdiction of the Malakpet Police Station.

The deceased, identified as 20-year-old Shravyya, a law student, was found hanging under mysterious circumstances. Preliminary reports suggest it to be a case of suicide. However, family members and tribal community leaders have raised serious allegations, claiming it to be a murder staged as a suicide.

Angered by the incident, the victim’s family, along with leaders of various tribal organizations, staged a protest outside the Malakpet Police Station. They demanded a thorough investigation into the case and immediate action against those responsible.

The situation at the police station grew tense as protesters shouted slogans seeking justice for Shravyya. Heavy police deployment was made to control the agitated crowd and prevent any untoward incidents.

Officials assured the protesters that the case would be investigated in an unbiased manner, and all possible angles, including the alleged murder claim, would be explored.

This incident has sparked outrage among tribal communities in the area, bringing attention to their demand for swift justice and fair treatment in legal investigations.

Further details are awaited as the police proceed with the investigation.