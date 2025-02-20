Hyderabad: Heatwave Intensifies Across Telangana, Temperatures Exceeding Normal Levels

Hyderabad: The heatwave in Telangana has intensified, with temperatures rising across various regions of the state. Many areas are experiencing higher-than-normal temperatures, marking a significant shift from the usual cool weather observed in February.

According to the Meteorological Department, both minimum and maximum temperatures are now 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above the usual levels.

Rising Temperatures Expected to Continue for the Next Few Days

The department has forecast that this trend of elevated temperatures will continue for the next three days. However, the situation is expected to worsen in the first week of March, with the intensity of the heatwave predicted to further increase.

Officials have urged the public to remain cautious and take necessary precautions against the rising heat.

Unseasonal Heat in Late February

While February typically witnesses cooler temperatures, this year has seen an unusual early heatwave towards the end of the month. The temperature during the night is currently hovering between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius in many parts of Telangana, with the minimum temperature ranging from 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

These temperatures are consistently higher by 3 to 4 degrees compared to the normal range for this time of year.

With the ongoing temperature rise, the authorities are urging the residents of Telangana to stay vigilant and take appropriate measures to protect themselves from the extreme weather conditions.