Hyderabad: Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Inaugurates DRF Staff Training Program

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Hyderabad, Mr. A.V. Ranganath emphasized the vital role played by the Disaster Response Force (DRF) in all operations carried out by Hyderabad’s disaster management services. He stressed that the DRF’s contribution is essential to meet the public’s expectations and government goals.

Meeting Public Expectations and Government Goals

The Commissioner underlined the need for all personnel to work in alignment with the goals of the government and to meet the expectations of the people. He encouraged everyone to stay alert and perform their duties diligently, ensuring the best service delivery.

357 New DRF Recruits Begin Training

In a significant development, 357 new recruits, hired through an outsourcing model, commenced their training at the Ambepet Police Training Center. The one-week training program aims to equip these recruits with the necessary skills to effectively serve in disaster management.

The Critical Role of DRF During Natural Disasters

Mr. Ranganath highlighted that the DRF’s role becomes especially crucial during natural disasters such as floods, heavy rains, and fire accidents. He emphasized that the DRF is central to reducing loss of life and property during such events, reinforcing their importance in the disaster management process.

New Responsibilities for DRF: Controlling Illegal Sand Mining

The government has recently tasked the DRF with a new responsibility: controlling illegal sand mining. The Commissioner stated that the DRF must handle this new challenge with the same level of commitment and responsibility they have shown in past operations.

Transparency in Recruitment Process

Addressing the recruitment process, Mr. Ranganath noted that some individuals who narrowly missed out on police jobs due to a small margin in exam marks were selected based on merit lists. He emphasized that the selection process was transparent and also took social factors into account, ensuring a fair opportunity for everyone.

Maximizing Opportunities and Showcasing Talent

With intense competition for jobs in today’s environment, the Commissioner urged the new recruits to make the most of the opportunity they have been given. He encouraged them to showcase their talents and dedication, which could lead to further opportunities and career growth.

Training for Disaster Response and Public Safety

The new recruits are currently undergoing training at the Ambepet Police Training Center, where they are being prepared for natural disasters, including floods, fires, and other emergencies. The training is designed to ensure that they are fully equipped to provide support to the public during times of crisis.

A Unified Effort for Excellent Public Service

The Commissioner concluded by stressing the importance of a unified effort to serve the public during disasters. He called for all personnel to work together, stay alert, and be fully committed to their roles, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community during difficult times.