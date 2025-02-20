Hyderabad Sees Sharp Drop in Chicken Prices Amid Bird Flu Concerns

Hyderabad is witnessing a significant drop in chicken prices as concerns over bird flu grip the city. Until recently, chicken was being sold at ₹280 to ₹300 per kilogram, but now, due to a sharp decline in demand, prices have fallen drastically to as low as ₹50 per kilogram.

The fear of bird flu has led consumers to avoid poultry products, resulting in a steep decline in sales across the city.

75% Decline in Chicken Sales in Hyderabad

The impact of bird flu concerns on Hyderabad’s poultry industry has been severe. Normally, the city records an average daily sale of around 6 lakh kilograms of chicken, but the current crisis has reduced this figure by more than 75%, affecting poultry farmers, sellers, and restaurant businesses alike. Chicken shops, which were once bustling with customers, now remain largely deserted, with shop owners struggling to attract buyers.

Chicken-Based Dishes Disappear from Menus

The hospitality industry is also bearing the brunt of the situation. Restaurants and hotels have reported a significant drop in the demand for chicken-based dishes, with many eateries either removing poultry items from their menus or reducing their quantities due to low consumer interest. This has resulted in considerable financial losses for businesses dependent on poultry-based cuisine.

Bird Flu Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Adding to the panic, reports from neighboring Andhra Pradesh confirm mass poultry deaths across several districts due to suspected bird flu outbreaks. Lakhs of chickens have reportedly perished, raising concerns about the spread of the disease into Telangana.

Officials from Telangana’s Animal Husbandry Department have been closely monitoring poultry farms across the state. Reports indicate that districts like Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Khammam have witnessed unexplained poultry deaths, further deepening public apprehension. The government is on high alert and conducting inspections to detect any potential signs of infection within local farms.

Government Measures and Health Precautions

In response to the growing concerns, the Telangana government has taken proactive steps to contain the crisis. Authorities are carrying out continuous testing of poultry farms, and affected farms are being monitored to prevent further spread. Health experts have urged the public to remain cautious but have reassured that properly cooked chicken and eggs are safe for consumption, as heat kills the virus.

Furthermore, the government is advising poultry farmers to increase biosecurity measures at farms to ensure that the disease does not spread further. This includes restricting farm access, proper disposal of infected birds, and regular disinfection of poultry facilities.

Impact on Poultry Farmers and Traders

The sudden drop in demand has left poultry farmers and traders in financial distress. With chicken prices plummeting, many small-scale poultry farmers are facing huge losses, struggling to recover costs related to feed, farm maintenance, and labor.

Poultry traders have urged the government to intervene and support the industry by providing compensation and implementing awareness campaigns to educate the public about bird flu transmission and safety measures.