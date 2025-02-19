Nearly 2,000 Chickens Found Dead in Telangana Poultry Farm Amid Bird Flu Scare

Wanaparthy: Approximately 2,000 chickens were found dead at the Shivkiswa Reddy Poultry Farm in Konur village, Wanaparthy district, triggering alarm among villagers and authorities.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over bird flu outbreaks in neighboring states.

District Veterinary Officer Venkateshwar Reddy visited the farm and confirmed that samples from the dead birds have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

“The exact cause of death will be determined after the lab report,” he said, adding that “there is currently no risk of bird flu transmission to humans.”

Immediate Response: Authorities swiftly cordoned off the farm to prevent further spread. Veterinary teams conducted preliminary inspections and sanitized the area.

Public Reassurance: Officials emphasized that poultry products from unaffected farms remain safe for consumption. Cooking poultry at high temperatures neutralizes potential viruses.

Statewide Vigilance: Telangana has heightened surveillance at poultry farms and border checkpoints to curb illegal transportation of birds from affected regions like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Context: Rising Bird Flu Concerns

The incident follows recent reports of poultry deaths in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, where over 4 lakh chickens died in East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts. While Telangana has not confirmed any bird flu cases, preventive measures include:

Enhanced Biosecurity: Farmers are advised to maintain strict hygiene and temperature controls in poultry shelters.

Market Impact: Chicken sales in Telangana have dropped by 40–50% due to consumer fears, with prices plunging from ₹270/kg to ₹140/kg in some areas.

Official Statements

Venkateshwar Reddy urged calm, stating, “Unseasonal weather and viral infections often cause poultry deaths. We are prepared to act if lab results indicate avian influenza.”

The Animal Husbandry Department is conducting training programs for farmers on disease prevention and has stockpiled PPE kits for emergency culling if required.

Lab Results Awaited: The state government will announce further steps based on test outcomes.

Compensation Talks: Poultry farmers affected by sudden losses are seeking government aid to recover from financial setbacks.

Authorities continue to monitor poultry farms across Telangana. Residents are advised to report unusual bird deaths to the Animal Husbandry Department immediately.

Note: This story is developing. Further details will be provided as official updates emerge.