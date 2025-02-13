Telangana Intensifies Bird Flu Prevention: 24 Border Checkposts, Rapid Response Teams Deployed

Hyderabad | February 13, 2025 — The Telangana government has ramped up efforts to shield the state from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, after outbreaks were confirmed in neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. With over 24 interstate checkposts now operational and rapid response teams on standby, authorities aim to curb the spread of the virus and protect its ₹25,000-crore poultry industry.

Also Read: Telangana Government Issues Advisory Against Eating Chicken Amid Bird Flu Concerns, Helpline Number Released

Key Measures to Contain Bird Flu in Telangana

Enhanced Border Surveillance

24 checkposts have been activated along Telangana’s borders, particularly targeting Andhra Pradesh, where H5N1 outbreaks in East and West Godavari districts led to culling of 1,500 chickens and red zone declarations.

have been activated along Telangana’s borders, particularly targeting Andhra Pradesh, where H5N1 outbreaks in East and West Godavari districts led to culling of 1,500 chickens and red zone declarations. Vehicles transporting poultry from Andhra Pradesh are being rigorously inspected and turned back at strategic points like Pullur Toll Plaza (Jogulamba Gadwal), Kodad, and Nagarjunasagar. Veterinary officials and police are jointly enforcing these restrictions.

Rapid Response and Monitoring

Mobile veterinary teams are conducting round-the-clock inspections at borders and poultry farms. A dedicated helpline ( 040-23314876 ) has been set up for farmers to report unusual bird deaths.

) has been set up for farmers to report unusual bird deaths. Over 6,064 registered poultry farms with 9.69 crore birds are under strict surveillance. Samples from suspicious deaths are being tested, though no cases have been confirmed in Telangana yet.

Interdepartmental Coordination

District collectors are leading meetings with health, police, forest, and animal husbandry departments to enforce biosecurity protocols, including proper disposal of dead birds and bans on illegal poultry transport.

Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh directed officials to raise public awareness and ensure poultry farmers adhere to hygiene practices, such as sanitizing farms and avoiding sick bird transportation.

Preventive Measures at Critical Sites

Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park has suspended raw chicken and egg supplies to carnivores, replacing them with beef and mutton to prevent cross-species transmission.

has suspended raw chicken and egg supplies to carnivores, replacing them with beef and mutton to prevent cross-species transmission. The state is following Central Zoo Authority guidelines, including antiviral treatments for animals and enhanced sanitation.

Public Awareness and Industry Collaboration

Awareness campaigns emphasize safe poultry consumption, with assurances that properly cooked chicken and eggs pose no risk.

The Telangana Poultry Federation is collaborating with the Animal Husbandry Department to train farmers in biosecurity measures and monitor seasonal disease outbreaks.

Also Read: Telangana Blocks Poultry Imports from Andhra Pradesh Amid Bird Flu Outbreak; 30,000 Chicks Diverted to Kurnool

Economic and Health Implications

While Telangana remains bird flu-free, Andhra Pradesh’s outbreak has disrupted trade, with mutton prices rising due to reduced chicken consumption. The state’s measures align with the National Action Plan for Avian Influenza, emphasizing containment and rapid response.

Meta Information

Meta Keywords: Telangana bird flu, Avian Influenza prevention, poultry restrictions

Telangana bird flu, Avian Influenza prevention, poultry restrictions Meta Description: Telangana escalates bird flu safeguards with 24 border checkposts, rapid response teams, and zoo precautions. Stay informed on containment efforts and public health advisories.

Telangana escalates bird flu safeguards with 24 border checkposts, rapid response teams, and zoo precautions. Stay informed on containment efforts and public health advisories. Image Caption: Veterinary teams inspect poultry vehicles at Telangana-Andhra border checkposts to block H5N1 spread.

With Andhra Pradesh’s outbreak underscoring regional risks, Telangana’s focus remains on vigilance and inter-state coordination. “Proactive measures and public cooperation are critical to safeguarding both health and economy,” stated an Animal Husbandry official.

For updates, contact the Telangana Animal Husbandry Helpline: 040-23314876.