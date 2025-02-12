HealthTelangana

Telangana Government Issues Advisory Against Eating Chicken Amid Bird Flu Concerns, Helpline Number Released

The Telangana government has issued an advisory urging people to avoid eating chicken due to bird flu concerns. Authorities have set up 24 poultry check posts and released a helpline number (040-23314876) for public assistance.

Abdul Wasi12 February 2025 - 13:48
Telangana Government Issues Advisory Against Eating Chicken Amid Bird Flu Concerns, Helpline Number Released
Telangana Government Issues Advisory Against Eating Chicken Amid Bird Flu Concerns, Helpline Number Released

Hyderabad: In response to rising bird flu concerns in Telugu-speaking states, the Telangana government has issued an alert urging people to avoid consuming chicken for a few days and to take necessary precautions against the virus affecting poultry.

Authorities have also advised the public to refrain from handling infected birds and to follow safety measures to prevent the virus’s spread.

Bird Flu Prevention Measures in Telangana

To contain the outbreak, Telangana authorities have taken strict measures, including turning back poultry-laden trucks arriving from Andhra Pradesh.

The Animal Husbandry Department has set up multiple checkpoints at state borders to prevent the transportation of poultry from affected areas.

Statewide Checkpoints to Monitor Poultry Transport

The Telangana government has established 24 poultry check posts across the state to monitor the movement of poultry and eggs. These checkpoints have been strategically placed in key districts, including:

  • United Nalgonda district: 3 check posts
  • Nizamabad and Adilabad district borders: 8 check posts
  • Khammam, Mulugu, and Sangareddy districts: 21 additional check posts

Vehicles carrying poultry and eggs from other states are being restricted from entering Telangana to prevent the further spread of avian influenza.

Helpline Number for Bird Flu Concerns

Authorities have also launched a bird flu helpline for the public to report any suspected cases of infected birds or poultry. Residents can contact 040-23314876 for assistance or to seek guidance on safety precautions.

Public Safety Guidelines

Health officials have urged citizens to remain cautious and follow these preventive steps:
✔ Avoid consuming chicken and eggs until further notice.
✔ Do not touch or handle dead or sick birds.
✔ Maintain hygiene and wash hands thoroughly after handling poultry products.
✔ Report any unusual bird deaths or poultry illnesses to the helpline.

The Telangana government remains on high alert and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent the spread of bird flu. Further updates and advisories will be issued as the situation develops. Stay informed and follow health guidelines for safety.

Tags
Abdul Wasi12 February 2025 - 13:48

Related Articles

Telangana: Harish Rao Set to Launch 130 KM Padayatra Demanding Completion of Key Projects

Telangana: Harish Rao Set to Launch 130 KM Padayatra Demanding Completion of Key Projects

12 February 2025 - 14:34
Long Queues for New Ration Card Applications at 'Mee Seva' Centers in Telangana

Long Queues for New Ration Card Applications at ‘Mee Seva’ Centers in Telangana

12 February 2025 - 13:22
Veterinary officials inspect poultry trucks at Telangana-Andhra border checkposts to enforce the bird flu transport ban.

Telangana Blocks Poultry Imports from Andhra Pradesh Amid Bird Flu Outbreak; 30,000 Chicks Diverted to Kurnool

12 February 2025 - 11:01
BRS MLC K. Kavitha Presses for Immediate Implementation of Mahalaxmi Scheme

BRS MLC K. Kavitha Presses for Immediate Implementation of Mahalaxmi Scheme

12 February 2025 - 10:45
Back to top button