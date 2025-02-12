Telangana Government Issues Advisory Against Eating Chicken Amid Bird Flu Concerns, Helpline Number Released

Hyderabad: In response to rising bird flu concerns in Telugu-speaking states, the Telangana government has issued an alert urging people to avoid consuming chicken for a few days and to take necessary precautions against the virus affecting poultry.

Authorities have also advised the public to refrain from handling infected birds and to follow safety measures to prevent the virus’s spread.

Bird Flu Prevention Measures in Telangana

To contain the outbreak, Telangana authorities have taken strict measures, including turning back poultry-laden trucks arriving from Andhra Pradesh.

The Animal Husbandry Department has set up multiple checkpoints at state borders to prevent the transportation of poultry from affected areas.

Statewide Checkpoints to Monitor Poultry Transport

The Telangana government has established 24 poultry check posts across the state to monitor the movement of poultry and eggs. These checkpoints have been strategically placed in key districts, including:

United Nalgonda district: 3 check posts

3 check posts Nizamabad and Adilabad district borders: 8 check posts

8 check posts Khammam, Mulugu, and Sangareddy districts: 21 additional check posts

Vehicles carrying poultry and eggs from other states are being restricted from entering Telangana to prevent the further spread of avian influenza.

Helpline Number for Bird Flu Concerns

Authorities have also launched a bird flu helpline for the public to report any suspected cases of infected birds or poultry. Residents can contact 040-23314876 for assistance or to seek guidance on safety precautions.

Public Safety Guidelines

Health officials have urged citizens to remain cautious and follow these preventive steps:

✔ Avoid consuming chicken and eggs until further notice.

✔ Do not touch or handle dead or sick birds.

✔ Maintain hygiene and wash hands thoroughly after handling poultry products.

✔ Report any unusual bird deaths or poultry illnesses to the helpline.

The Telangana government remains on high alert and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent the spread of bird flu. Further updates and advisories will be issued as the situation develops. Stay informed and follow health guidelines for safety.