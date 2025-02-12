Telangana Government Issues Advisory Against Eating Chicken Amid Bird Flu Concerns, Helpline Number Released
The Telangana government has issued an advisory urging people to avoid eating chicken due to bird flu concerns. Authorities have set up 24 poultry check posts and released a helpline number (040-23314876) for public assistance.
Hyderabad: In response to rising bird flu concerns in Telugu-speaking states, the Telangana government has issued an alert urging people to avoid consuming chicken for a few days and to take necessary precautions against the virus affecting poultry.
Authorities have also advised the public to refrain from handling infected birds and to follow safety measures to prevent the virus’s spread.
Table of Contents
Bird Flu Prevention Measures in Telangana
To contain the outbreak, Telangana authorities have taken strict measures, including turning back poultry-laden trucks arriving from Andhra Pradesh.
The Animal Husbandry Department has set up multiple checkpoints at state borders to prevent the transportation of poultry from affected areas.
Statewide Checkpoints to Monitor Poultry Transport
The Telangana government has established 24 poultry check posts across the state to monitor the movement of poultry and eggs. These checkpoints have been strategically placed in key districts, including:
- United Nalgonda district: 3 check posts
- Nizamabad and Adilabad district borders: 8 check posts
- Khammam, Mulugu, and Sangareddy districts: 21 additional check posts
Vehicles carrying poultry and eggs from other states are being restricted from entering Telangana to prevent the further spread of avian influenza.
Helpline Number for Bird Flu Concerns
Authorities have also launched a bird flu helpline for the public to report any suspected cases of infected birds or poultry. Residents can contact 040-23314876 for assistance or to seek guidance on safety precautions.
Public Safety Guidelines
Health officials have urged citizens to remain cautious and follow these preventive steps:
✔ Avoid consuming chicken and eggs until further notice.
✔ Do not touch or handle dead or sick birds.
✔ Maintain hygiene and wash hands thoroughly after handling poultry products.
✔ Report any unusual bird deaths or poultry illnesses to the helpline.
The Telangana government remains on high alert and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent the spread of bird flu. Further updates and advisories will be issued as the situation develops. Stay informed and follow health guidelines for safety.